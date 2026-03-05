A DKV employee was struck and killed by a tram on Wednesday

DKV issued a statement in the evening regarding the accident:

“On March 4, 2026, at 10:13 a.m., a DKV Zrt. tram was operating on line 2 toward Doberdó Street when, on the section between the DAB headquarters and Károlyi Mihály Street, a cyclist unexpectedly rode in front of the tram. Following the unavoidable collision, the cyclist became trapped under the tram and, unfortunately, lost his life. The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

The person who died in the accident was a valued employee of the Company.

DKV Zrt. expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives!”