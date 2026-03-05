No departing passenger flights from Brussels Airport on March 12 due to strike

No passenger flights will depart from Brussels Airport on March 12 due to a nationwide trade union demonstration, the airport operator announced on Wednesday.

Passengers should also expect disruptions to arriving flights.

According to the airport, many security staff and ground handling employees will join the strike. To guarantee the safety of passengers and crew and to avoid long queues, the operator has cancelled all departing passenger flights for March 12.

The decision follows similar measures taken several times last year due to strike actions. Airlines will contact passengers directly regarding available options.

Airport data show that in 2025, seven trade union actions — not directly aimed at the airport — caused disruptions to air traffic. As a result, approximately 2,400 flights were cancelled and 275,000 fewer passengers passed through the Brussels hub.

Brussels Airlines, which operates the majority of traffic at the Zaventem-based airport, said the strike would have a significant impact on its operations.

The airline called on trade unions to protest in a way that does not repeatedly paralyze air traffic and unrelated sectors. According to Brussels Airlines, last year’s seven strike days affected more than 100,000 passengers and resulted in an estimated financial burden of over €15 million for the company.