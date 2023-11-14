The ambassador of France to Hungary arrived at the University of Debrecen

In order to further deepen the cooperation between the University of Debrecen and French institutions, the ambassador of France to Hungary came to the university. The purpose of his visit is to connect UD’s educational and scientific activities with French higher education institutions and companies.

Twenty French students are studying at the University of Debrecen, and most of them are taking part in medical training.

The members of the French delegation that arrived at the university on Monday were received by the vice chancellor of education Elek Bartha, who gave information about UD’s educational relations in France, as well as the courses that French students study. As he said: extensive cooperation opportunities can emerge from the partnership in France.

We discussed the establishment of cooperation between the French institutions and the University of Debrecen, which can be realized in the field of education and research. The ambassador promised to promote the broadening and deepening of international relations, and the mutual student exchange program was also discussed. Together, we assess the possibility of which French institutions we can contact in addition to the existing collaborations. French companies can also get to know the University of Debrecen and the city, and this can open up additional opportunities in the educational, economic or corporate fields

– said the vice-rector of education.

During her visit, Claire Legras, the ambassador of France to Hungary, praised the scientific results of the University of Debrecen, emphasizing that the teaching of the French language and culture has been present at the institution for a century.

I heard a lot from French academics about the University of Debrecen, and I personally saw the high-quality educational and scientific activities that take place here. The purpose of my visit is primarily to find the focus areas in which we can cooperate with UD in the future and to connect Hungarian and French higher education. We would like to support the French language training at the University of Debrecen, thus contributing to the strengthening of centuries-old traditions and the establishment of closer partnership relations

– the diplomat emphasized.

The members of the delegation learned about the institution’s training system and international education program, met the French student community studying at the University of Debrecen, and also visited the Department of French, which is 100 years old this year.

(unideb.hu)