Roma Leader Detained on Suspicion of Bribery

János Agócs, head of the National Roma Self-government (ORÖ), has been detained on suspicion of eliciting a bribe, the regional investigative prosecutor’s office of Budapest told MTI.

Agócs is believed to have been offering his own position to lesser officials willing to pay 30 million forints (EUR 74,900) for the post. Agócs’s plan was to make the prospect his deputy, then he would get him elected head of the body. Agócs was detained on Wednesday. He has filed a complaint against his detention and rejected the charges.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay