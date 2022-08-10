The university library doubled

Bácsi Éva

The University and National Library University of Debrecen defended its title of “the most active organizational unit of the month”. As in June, the library’s employees moved the most in July, and thus collected the highest score in the institution’s Employee Movement Program.

At the beginning of May, the Department of Leisure Sports of the DEAC and the university launched a sports competition between organizational units called the University of Debrecen Employee Movement Program (DEDM) with the aim of creating a good-spirited, motivating, and active community. Employees who play sports and register their movements collect points for their organizational unit. This way, it becomes clear every month which organizational unit is the most active.

 

