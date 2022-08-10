University knowledge at the Farmer Expo

The Faculty of Agriculture of the University of Debrecen and several organizational units are preparing for the Farmer Expo opening on August 17 with spectacular stands and professional programs. Thanks to the development of the Böszörményi út campus, the largest domestic horse show of all time, consisting of 4th and 5th studs, can also be assembled at the event.

Due to the drought of the past months, irrigation and water management have become a vital issue, and at this year’s Farmer Expo, among other things, the topic will be addressed in relation to the horticultural sector.

At the professional conference, the professionals will primarily deal with mapping the situation of existing water resources and the process of the water law licensing procedure.

The international agricultural and food industry exhibition will once again be hosted by the UD Böszörményi úti campus, between August 17 and 20.

hirek.unideb.hu