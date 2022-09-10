Hungarian PM Expresses Condolences to Truss on Queen’s Death

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent a telegram to his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, expressing his sympathies to her and the people of the United Kingdom over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the PM’s press chief said on Friday.

Orbán said he was “shaken and saddened” to hear of Queen Elizabeth’s passing. “Her commitment and service sets an example to us all,” Bertalan Havasi cited Orbán as saying. The Queen’s visit to Hungary (in 1993) “remains a fond memory which further strengthened ties between our countries,” Orbán said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the people of the United Kingdom,” he said.

