Hungary Receives 14,435 Refugees From Ukraine on Thursday

Fully 6,519 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 7,916 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 262 people, ORFK told MTI on Friday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Fully 117 people, 34 children among them, arrived in Budapest by train, ORFK said.

