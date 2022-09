A traffic accident with personal injury occurred on September 10th at around 5:00 a.m. in the 22nd kilometer section of main road no. 48.

According to the currently available data, two cars collided between Vámospércs and Nyírábrány under circumstances that have not yet been clarified. During the rescue work and the on-site inspection, the section of the road affected by the accident was closed to the full width.



civishir.hu

pixabay