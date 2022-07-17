Tragic Motorcycle Accident Happened Near Martfű

Although the seriously injured man was transported from the scene alive, in the end they could not save his life.

In the summer period, there are significantly more fatal motorcycle accidents, and this year is no different. Sometimes the motorcyclist makes a mistake, other times the innocent person loses his life on the motorcycle, but there are also cases where people die simply because of bad luck. On Saturday, July 16th, around 12:00, a terrible motorcycle accident happened on the outskirts of Martfű. A 57-year-old resident of Hódmezővásárhely was driving a motorcycle from Martfű in the direction of Rákócziújfalu, when he changed into the left lane at a bend in the road. Here, he collided with a car driven by a 39-year-old resident of Rákóczifalva. The seriously injured person was taken from the scene by an ambulance helicopter. They transported him to the Géza Hetényi Hospital in Szolnok.

In the end, they were unable to save the man’s life, while the two people traveling in the car suffered minor injuries.

liner.hu

Photo: police.hu