The Municipality is Selling Its Storm-Damaged Trees in Létavértes

In recent storms, quite a few trees fell or had to be cut down in Létavértes. The municipality of the settlement sells the storm-damaged trees at the site on Baross street.

The post of the Létavértes municipality reveals that approximately 2-300 quintal of mixed species (poplar, pine, acacia, thuja, Japanese acacia) are waiting for the customers at a price of HuF 200 per quintal.

According to the given information, inquiries can be made at the mayor’s office on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the 1st floor, office 11th, or by phone at 0652/585-300.

debreceninap.hu