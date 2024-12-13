Magical atmosphere at the Debrecen Christmas Market – photo gallery

The Debrecen Christmas Market has once again brought the magic of Christmas to the heart of the city this year.

The festive fair set up in the main square shines in a sea of lights, with decorations, the aroma of mulled wine, and unique handmade goods filling the air with holiday cheer. Children can enjoy enchanting Christmas programs as part of the celebration.

It’s worth visiting the market this year, where tradition meets modern experiences!

