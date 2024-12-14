Hajdú-Bihar police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl

The Püspökladany Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Krisztina Tóth.



The 17-year-old girl shown in the picture left her home in Kaba to an unknown place at the end of September 2024, and the police efforts to find her have so far been unsuccessful.

The police ask that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the young person report in person at the Püspökladány Police Station (4150 Püspökladány, Baross street 2.) or make a report by phone at 06-54/517-000, which is available 24 hours a day, the toll-free telephone number of 06-80/555-111 is green or the toll-free emergency number 112.

Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu