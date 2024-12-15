Holiday lights on the Christmas tree of Újkert Manófalva Kindergarten have been lit

According to their tradition, Újkert Manófalva Kindergarten has decorated a large pine tree in the gym of the building in mid-December, around which the entire kindergarten celebrated together.

Each year, the beautifully decorated tree is offered by a different family, but they have one thing in common: the warmth of love.

On the morning of the Christmas celebration, the children come to the kindergarten in elegant clothes. By preparing for Advent, the kindergarten teachers also dress their souls in festive clothes, the Christmas miracle and selfless love pervade both the small and large groups of the kindergarten.

The groups came to the nice Christmas celebration singing songs. Community solidarity was expressed with candles placed around the Christmas tree. The children were enchanted by the pine tree shining in the candlelight, under which gifts awaited them. At the ceremony, the large groups dramatized the story “Girge-görbe fenyőfácska”, and then the choir of kindergarten teachers presented the children some beautiful Christmas carols. The groups continued the celebration in their own group rooms. They enjoyed the gingerbread baked together, played with the new toys they had received as a gift, and finally ended the magical kindergarten Christmas with a festive lunch.

Manófalva Óvoda (4032 Debrecen, Károlyi Mihály u. 2.)