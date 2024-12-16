ECHA: Substances containing benzene dominate exports and imports of hazardous chemicals

Based on the data that the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has received from Member States, imports of other hazardous chemicals to the European Union (EU) decreased by 56 % in 2023.

The annual report under the Prior Informed Consent (PIC) Regulation on imports and exports of chemicals that are banned, or severely restricted, in the European Union shows that substances containing benzene continued to dominate the trade in 2023.

Benzene as a constituent of other substances in concentrations equal to, or greater than 0.1 % by weight was included in Annex I of PIC in 2022, entering into force on 1 July 2022. In 2023, it accounted for 98 % of total exports (65 147 553 tonnes) and approximately 99 % of total imports (65 739 206 tonnes).

The reported quantities for exports of other PIC chemicals in 2023 increased by 8 %, whereas imports decreased by 56 % compared to 2022. The rest of the top 6 imported and exported chemicals in 2023 were similar to those in 2022.

Exports of pesticides continued to decrease for a second year in a row. From 2022 to 2023, the reported exports of pesticides decreased by 10 % (from 192 674 to 173 451 tonnes). From 2021 to 2022, the decrease was 21 %.

Background

Exports – 532 companies from 23 EU countries provided data to ECHA on the exports of PIC chemicals from the EU in 2023. Four EU countries (Cyprus, Estonia, Luxembourg and Malta) and the United Kingdom (Northern Ireland) declared that they had not exported PIC chemicals.

Imports – 207 companies from 23 EU countries submitted data on imports of PIC chemicals into the EU in 2023. Four EU countries (Bulgaria, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta) and the United Kingdom (Northern Ireland) declared that they had not imported PIC chemicals.

Article 10 of the PIC Regulation requires importers and exporters to give information about the annual trade of chemicals listed in Annex I to the regulation to their designated national authorities by 31 March of the following year. Each EU country must then provide the aggregated information to ECHA so that it can be summarised at EU level and non-confidential information can be made publicly available.

