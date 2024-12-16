World Traveling Club and Book Presentation on December 17th

It is going to be the closing event of the fall semester at the university.

The World Traveling Club and the Book Presentation is going to be held on Tuesday, December 17th at 6:00 p.m. in the lecture hall of the Life Sciences Center of the University of Debrecen as a closing event of the World Traveling Club series.

Program: Dr. Csaba Tóth and Dr. Csaba Aradi present their book entitled Small crafts in Debrecen and its catchment area

The book is published by the Medicina publishing house. Dr. Zoltán Szekanecz is going to have a talk with the authors.

The event can be visited free of charge.