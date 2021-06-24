Man arrested for driving without a license and causing an accident

The patrols arrested the man who was involved in an accident in Debrecen.

A report of a material damage accident in Debrecen was received by the police on June 22, 2021 around 8 p.m. After the signal, the patrols went to the scene and verified the participants in the accident. The inspection revealed that one of the drivers had never had a license and the Debrecen District Court had banned him from driving.

Police arrested the 30-year-old man and then interrogated him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of driving under a ban. He made a confession.

police.hu