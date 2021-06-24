Man crashes his car into a building and breaks its fence

According to the data of the investigation, the man was driving a car on January 23, 2021, at around 11 pm in Hajdúsámson, Petőfi Street. The driver drove too fast, so he lost control of the vehicle, drifted off the road, tore through the fence of a property, and then crashed into a building. Although the 31-year-old local resident was not injured in the accident, he gave a positive value in the breathalyzer. It was also revealed at the scene that the man had brought his boss’s car under a ban without authorization without her having given him permission.

At the interrogation of the suspect made a detailed confession. The arbitrary seizure of a vehicle by the Debrecen Police Headquarters was a criminal offense against him due to a criminal offense and a well-founded suspicion of committing an intoxicated offense. During the investigation phase of the investigation, the police took the necessary procedural steps and handed over the case file to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu