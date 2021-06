In accordance with the schedule of the Debrecen Airport’s aircraft, individual Airport 1 and Airport 2 lines will be launched on 27 and 28 June 2021 as follows:

Sunday, June 27:

Airport 1 departs from Grand Station at 09:02 and 16:02

Monday, June 28:

Airport 2 will depart from Airport Debrecen at 01:15

DKV