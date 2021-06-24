Further traffic restrictions at the intersection of Mester utca and Csemete utca in Debrecen

The western small ring road in Debrecen III. during the construction of the public utility, additional traffic restrictions will take place during the public utility reconstruction works at the intersection of Mester utca and Csemete utca. These construction works will run from Thursday, June 24, 2021, to June 29, 2021.

The public utility will be replaced at the intersection of Mester utca and Csemete utca, on the Mester utca branch using the independent straight lane leading from Pesti utca to Bethlen utca and the independent straight lane leading from Hunyadi utca towards Pesti utca.

The contractor closes the affected traffic lanes, therefore a lane directly in the direction of Bethlen utca ensures the traffic coming from the direction of Pesti utca, and it is also possible to drive in a lane from the direction of Bethlen utca in the direction of Pesti utca.

The signal lights operate during construction. If necessary, there will be police traffic control at the node.

Debrecen City Hall Press