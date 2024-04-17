Non-Stop Post Office to Open in Debrecen

Magyar Posta Zrt. opened its first 24/7 customer area suitable for postal administration in Nyíregyháza, where customers can, among other things, drop off and collect parcels, handle official document and vehicle matters through a special administration machine, and withdraw cash from the ATM – the company told MTI on Tuesday.

Magyar Posta is following industry trends with the concept of the new customer area created at the city’s Bethlen Gábor utca post office, the first in the country, and the service is comparable to the automated services already introduced by the French, Austrian, Slovenian, Swiss and Singapore post offices, they wrote in their announcement.

In addition to the options offered by the parcel and bank machines, customers are also provided with the possibility to rent mailboxes and deliver deposited items, pay checks using the QR codes of the iCzekk application, and purchase tools used for packaging and ready-to-mail envelopes from the machine. In addition to these, a special administration machine can be used to request an official moral certificate, replace a driver’s license, report an identity card and address, as well as other official document and vehicle matters, the announcement reads.

According to the available information, Magyar Posta Zrt. plans to introduce the possibility of accessing postal services around the clock at twelve additional locations, the service will be launched at five post offices in Budapest, Szombathely, Tatabánya, Veszprém, Zalaegerszeg, Debrecen, Kecskemét and Miskolc.

