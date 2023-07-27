University Point Limits Made Public: Here Are the Most Important Numbers From Debrecen

This year’s higher education admission point limits were made public on Wednesday evening. With this, it was decided which of the more than 126,000 applicants were admitted to the universities.

For the psychology major, 441 points had to be achieved for the state scholarship training at the University of Debrecen. The students received a direct SMS notification from 8 p.m., and at the same time, they can find out about the point limits on the felvi.hu website, but the results can also be tracked on Facebook.

This year, the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, the Office of Education (OH) and the HÖOK Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. organized the Pont ott party in Budapest Park in the capital, where many higher education institutions and the OH also awaited those interested with an information desk. Events awaiting results were organized in many locations in the country, in addition to the capital, Pont ott Party was also held in Eger, Miskolc, Debrecen, Pécs, Szeged, Győr, Kecskemét, and Salgótarján.

In this year’s general higher education admission procedure, more than 126,000 people submitted applications. Compared to last year, there was a significant increase in the number of technical, engineering, IT and teaching majors. Many more people applied to universities outside of the capital than before, and more people from disadvantaged regions also tried.



This year, the majority of people nationally applied for the economics and management major, the second most popular was the trade and marketing major. At the Budapest University of Economics full-time with a state scholarship, 401 points were needed for the latter, while applicants with expenses reimbursement only needed 280 points – at the University of Debrecen, 356 points had to be achieved. In third place, most people applied for psychology. Full-time students had to achieve 441 points for a state scholarship program at the University of Debrecen, while 434 for cost-reimbursed financing. ELTE’s point limits were also very high, 455 points were required for full-time programs with a state scholarship, while 448 were required for cost-reimbursed programs. There were also many applicants for the engineering informatics course. At the Budapest University of Technology, applicants for state scholarship training had to achieve 399 points, and fee-reimbursed students 416 points. At the University of Debrecen, 349 points were required for the former and 339 for the latter. In the case of general medical training at Semmelweis University, state scholarship students needed 444 points, while fee-reimbursing students needed 440 points. At the University of Debrecen, 415 points had to be achieved in the case of the former, and 400 in the case of the latter. At the University of Pécs, the limit was 417 for state scholarship recipients, and 407 for those receiving reimbursement.

Finance and accounting were also popular subjects. At the best universities, applicants were also able to meet high scores here. At the Budapest University of Economics, state scholarship holders needed 401 points, and those with reimbursements needed 318 points. At the University of Debrecen, the limit for the state scholarship was 404 points and 282 points for self-financing.



