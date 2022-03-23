Surgery Clinic at the University of Debrecen is 100 years old

The Surgery Clinic started operating in November 1921 and is now one of the largest and most extensive surgical institutions in the country. The clinic uses the world’s most advanced techniques to allow patients to recover quickly and without complications.

The outstanding activities of the Department of Surgery of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen are the surgical treatment of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract (stomach, colon, liver, pancreas), thyroid and parathyroid glands, and breast, bile, and hernia. Areas of special care include vascular surgery, European-accredited chest surgery, and kidney transplantation.

They strive to use the latest technology in all areas. For example, several advanced procedures for thyroid surgery have recently been introduced, one of which is indocyanine green (ICG) -based imaging to help identify parathyroid glands.

For complete thyroidectomy, it is important that the parathyroid glands, which play a key role in calcium metabolism, remain. The patient is given intravenous indocyanine green dye and then used a laser endoscope to see where it accumulates, as the parathyroid gland is there. Because we determine its exact location, we can preserve it during the operation,

– said Dezső Tóth, director of the Surgery Clinic of the DE Clinical Center.

This procedure is also used successfully in breast and gastric cancer surgery. And some stomach tumors already routinely use software that plans for each patient which lymph nodes to remove during surgery. This allows patients to be personalized.

They have been undergoing video endoscopic and laparoscopic surgery for about a year to remove the esophagus and replace it with the stomach. This is much less stressful for the patient compared to traditional open surgeries, so recovery is faster.

More than 80 percent of colon surgeries are performed using laparoscopic techniques, which is also outstanding internationally. The next step is laparoscopic liver surgery.

We managed to get a laparoscopic CUSA knife. This device is already used in open surgeries, it can be used to remove large parts of the liver with little blood loss. There is a laparoscopic version of this that required a laparoscopic ultrasound head to see the changes in the liver. This is now available to us,

– the clinic director explained.

A new X-ray has also been put in place to perform so-called hybrid surgeries, in which a vessel is dilated and implanted at the same time.

We have set up different working groups to deal with certain areas, such as thyroid, pancreas or breast surgery. In this way, patients receive the highest level of care, as it is the operator who is most experienced in all surgeries. The success of the method is indicated by the fact that we recently examined the activities of the working groups and saw that they perform better than the international results in many areas,

– Dezső Tóth emphasized.

The clinic’s world-class equipment will be completed with the planned launch of robotic surgery. At the Surgery Clinic, more than 5,000 surgeries are performed each year, and outpatients are admitted to 8 outpatient clinics.

In addition to patient care, the institution also plays a significant role in education and research.

