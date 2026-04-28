10,000 horsepower and roaring tractors: Balásházy graduates bid farewell in Debrecen

For a short time, life in Debrecen came to a standstill once again as students of the University of Debrecen’s Balásházy János Practice Technical School, Grammar School and Dormitory celebrated the end of their high school years by riding through the city on tractors. The convoy of 14 powerful machines made its way from Pallagi Road to the Böszörményi Road Campus, sending a clear message: the young talents of the agricultural sector are ready for the challenges ahead.

Huge wheels, decorated trailers, and a cheerful crowd of students marked one of Balásházy’s most spectacular traditions—the tractor graduation parade. The procession, starting from the school’s machinery yard, featured 14 tractors, eight of them pulling trailers. Around 150 graduating students from six technical classes rode along, joined by their teachers and members of the long-established “10,000 Horsepower Club.”

The impressive display stood out not only for its scale but also for the sense of community behind it. The tractors were driven by 13th-grade agricultural students, and most of the vehicles came from the students’ own family farms in Hajdú-Bihar and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties.

Among the participants were also some of the country’s top young professionals. Three talented students who reached the finals of the National Professional Study Competition (OSZTV) were present, where they competed among Hungary’s top 15. Their results were outstanding: Alexander Nagy placed third nationally with a perfect performance, earning full exemption from exams and a “Best Portfolio” award. Zsófia Szoboszlai finished sixth, while Gergő Péter Derzsényi achieved eighth place and also received a “Best Portfolio” special prize.

The convoy traveled along Mezőgazdász Street, Pallagi Road, Nagyerdei Boulevard, and University Square before arriving at the Böszörményi Road Campus of the University of Debrecen, where university leaders and the school’s principal welcomed the students.

Principal Edit Nagyné Biró highlighted that the tractor graduation tradition began in 2018 thanks to a group of students—now known as the 10,000 Horsepower Club—and enthusiastic staff, and has since become a beloved custom. She noted that the tractors covered a total of 1,300 kilometers to take part in the celebration.

Faculty leaders emphasized the importance of community, tradition, and professional excellence, noting that the Hungarian economy relies heavily on well-trained specialists like these graduates.

At the campus, the students also performed a humorous show reflecting on school life, incorporating agricultural traditions and festive music.

After the parade, the tractors returned to Pallag, but the celebrations continue with an evening serenade, followed by the official graduation ceremony later in the week and upcoming final exams.

(unideb.hu)