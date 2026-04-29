Papp Vilhelmina, an opera singer of the Csokonai National Theatre, has passed away

She quietly withdrew from the spotlight and left us; her artistic work and pedagogical legacy left a lasting mark on all who saw her on stage, knew her personally, or came close to her as students, the theatre announced.

It was recalled that Papp Vilhelmina’s career was closely tied to the world of opera: she shaped her roles with lyrical sensitivity and deep emotional expression. Among her most notable performances were Mimì in La Bohème and Cio-Cio-San in Madama Butterfly.

As a member of the Csokonai National Theatre and the Hungarian Opera of Cluj, she served Hungarian opera with dedication. Her stage presence was marked by refined elegance and inner discipline; her performances became memorable not through external showiness, but through emotional authenticity.

Papp Vilhelmina is regarded as one of their own deceased by both the Csokonai National Theatre and the Hungarian Opera of Cluj.