Wizz Air Has Re-Launched Two of Its Flights From Debrecen

Wizz Air has re-launched nine previous flights in Hungary, and we will be able to travel from Budapest to London-Gatwick Airport again in March, and Edinburgh, Oslo, Podgorica, as well as Warsaw, Bologna and Skopje will be available to the passengers, the airline told MTI on Wednesday.

From Debrecen, Tel-Aviv and Larnaca will be on the airline’s schedule again in March.

It is still worth paying attention to the precautions and rules put in place due to the epidemic situation before planning a trip. It was emphasized that the health of passengers and crew remains a priority for Wizz Air, so – although several countries have already relaxed mask wearing rules – the airline will continue to require a mask to cover the passengers’ nose and mouth throughout the flight. Wizz Air, the European discount airline, currently operates a fleet of 149 Airbus A320, A321, A320neo and A321neo aircraft with an average age of five years. For the fiscal year ended March 31st, 2020, 40 million passengers were carried.

MTI

pixabay