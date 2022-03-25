Firefighters throughout Hajdú-Bihar were alerted on Thursday

On Thursday, professional firefighters in Hajdúnánás extinguished the flames on the outskirts of Hajdúnánás next to the railway track with hand tools. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény marched to Hajdúhadház, where the weed burned two thousand square meters. The fire also caught in two wooden-structured containers, the county’s disaster management said. Lieutenant Firefighter Nóra Papp-Kunkli also reported other cases.

The professional firefighters of Nyíradony, together with the units of Szakoly and Debrecen, intervened in Nyírmihálydi, where the Avar burned in several gardens, and the fire also endangered residential houses.

In addition, the professional firefighters of Debrecen marched to Ebes, where reeds burned in the irrigation canal, five hundred meters long, and to the outskirts of Hajdúszoboszló, where they extinguished the banks of the Eastern Main Canal together with the Szomboszló unit. The fire has spread to buildings here as well. A summer kitchen and a storage room were also burning, which an elderly woman tried to extinguish before the firefighters arrived, but she was injured in the fire.

Nádas burned in Tetétlen, as well as on the outskirts of the settlement, where professional firefighters from Püspökladány were alerted. They also marched to earth, where the open fire endangered the surrounding residential houses.

The Ladányi unit also intervened in the role, burning weeds and avar on the canal bank for a kilometer. In Magyarhomorog, too, the bank of the canal was on fire, where the municipal firefighters of Komádi were alerted.

On the outskirts of some, the backwater burned on the Tisza dam on thirty hectares, and the coordinated work of the firefighters of Egyek, Tiszafüred, and Tiszaújváros was managed by the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Operations Service.

In the evening, the professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu were alerted to Derecske, where weed and Avar burned, where the volunteers from Konya also took part in the firefighting.

