Hajdú-Bihar County receives 5 and a half billion forints from the EU to raise the standard of employment

The Hajdú-Bihar County Local Government, as the consortium leader, successfully applied for the Call for Proposals No. 3.1.1.-21 of the Regional and Settlement Development Operational Program Plus with the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office and the HBMFÜ Hajdú-Bihar County Development Agency in a consortium partnership. As a result, HUF 5,546,000,000 is available to raise the standard of employment in the next period.

According to the announcement of the county government, the project will build on the results of the TOP 2014-2020, continuing its theme to ensure the conditions for economic recovery, job creation, and expansion, and population retention, thus local economic development and employment. The overall goal is to expand employment in the county, to increase the level of education of the people living in the county, for which purpose the parties signed a consortium cooperation agreement on March 24, 2022, at the County Hall. The members of the partnership (HBMÖ, HBMKH, HBMFÜ) will carry out consulting, advisory, and professional advisory activities in the future, thus trying to explore the problems and needs affecting the employment and economic situation. The county pact organization will also be established for the next period.

The Pact Office will be responsible for, among other things:

finding and involving relevant actors in the field of employment, regional and economic development;

organizing professional forums across the county where the staff of the office will present their experience gained in recent years;

assessing the labor market needs of enterprises and exploring opportunities from the employer’s point of view;

developing closer cooperation with businesses;

provision of labor market services, information

wage subsidy (1,517,400,000, -)

support for labor market adjustment (1,155,200,000, -)

mobility support (120,000,000, -)

support for becoming an entrepreneur (160,000,000, -)

aid for the participation of interested enterprises and potential workers in training to promote employment;

selection and preparation of mentors for those leaving the public employment and inactive, as well as organizing and counseling group sessions that are sensitive to employers;

employment aid (349.644.123, -)

highlighting equal opportunities, ie equal opportunities for people with disabilities and the Roma, family-friendly jobs, and equality between women and men;

promotion of local products e.g. events, as well as the awarding of the Hajdú-Bihar County Product Award and the promotion of the winners e.g. on the hajdubiharitermek.hu website created in the previous period;

further strengthening of the county’s investment promotion on the previously established hbinvest.hu website.

The project contributes to retaining the population, improving the quality of life, maintaining the ability to work, and helping those who want to settle down to find a job.

debreceninap.hu