There will be food distribution in Debrecen again

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention is waiting for the hard-working people of Debrecen, with its usual free food distribution, on the last Sunday of the month.

We are inviting our struggling friends on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 11:00 to 12:00 at a new location in Debrecen, to the area in front of the railway station and the 2nd post office (Debrecen, Petőfi tér 1 / c). The park on Petőfi Square will be transformed, so we will not be able to distribute food there.

We indicate that we can provide hot meals for a total of 150 people. The menu will be stuffed cabbage as before, with fresh bread and pastries. We provide pre-boxed food according to epidemiological rules. No on-site consumption.

We know not much we can give, but we do it all with a good heart. We would like more people to stand by us to do manual work for the benefit of the most deprived in Hungarian society.

Here, even in our region, many thousands are waiting for the helping hand, the human word, they want to live a life worthy of a human being. We call anyone who wants to help, with both hands or financial support.

We are also waiting for donations from the residents of Debrecen, especially long-term food, fruit, and potatoes.

If you would like help or support, you can call the following telephone number:

Mobile (every day of the week): +36 30 9841 963

By bank transfer: Unsolicited Attention Account number of the Debrecen Women’s Public Association: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

Please enter in the announcement: food distribution, 2022

– can be read in the association’s statement.

Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár

the head of the association