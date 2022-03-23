A woman sold a false branded face mask in her perfume shop in downtown Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a business owner for violating industrial property rights, who sold nearly 100 mouth masks with the trademarks without the permission of the trademark owners.

As a sole proprietor, the accused operates a perfume shop in downtown Debrecen. On December 3, 2020, he was inspected by the staff of the National Tax and Customs Administration. At that time, 86 fabric mouth masks with the logos and inscriptions of 3 different world brands were found, the origin of which could not be proved by the woman with an invoice or other document, nor was it licensed by the trademark owners.

The tissue masks sold were counterfeit to the likelihood of confusion with the trademarks of the world brands concerned. The woman has not received permission from any trademark owner to use the trademarks. Under the relevant contract, the user would be obliged to pay a fee to the right of the trademark owner to the extent prescribed by law.

The defendant caused more than HUF 1,000,000 in property damage to the rights holders of the 3 world brands in violation of the applicable legal provisions.

The case was investigated by the Northern Great Plain Criminal Directorate of the National Tax and Customs Administration.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted three defendants for violating industrial property rights in the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office filed a motion for the district court to impose a fine on the accused without conducting a trial, based on the contents of the documents, and to confiscate 86 seized mouth masks.

Picture: illustration.