Winter graduation of the Faculty of Informatics at the University of Debrecen

The series of winter graduations of the institution continued on Friday morning with the ceremony of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen. About 170 economics informatics, engineering informatics, and program design informatics received their diplomas at the Courtyard.

Now, after a very long and challenging journey, you can proudly take your degree in recognition of your accomplishments. This certificate opens up a number of additional opportunities either for their placement in the labor market or for their intention to continue their studies. Either way, their IT knowledge will be easily usable virtually everywhere because of the processes taking place in the world. Due to the acquired skills and the current special attention and expectations of the field, their responsibility is also huge, as every other field also needs IT, in connection with various and wide-ranging social tasks.

– said András Hajdu in his celebratory greeting.

In his speech, the dean of the Faculty of Informatics also pointed out that the pandemic has drawn even more attention to the importance of information technology.

At the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen, in the autumn semester of the academic year 2021/2022, 148 full-time students, including 33 in English, and 9 master’s students met the qualification requirements. 9 students in the bachelor’s degree program and 2 in the master’s program obtained a diploma certifying their qualifications.

Following the vows, Tamás Meres Veres, a graduate in economics, and Qasim Muhammad, a program planner, asked for the floor on behalf of the graduates.

