Conference of young researchers at the Faculty of Engineering

The students of the Technical Faculty of the University of Debrecen presented the results of their scientific research in the framework of the Faculty and Student Conference. This year, almost twice as many people took part in the competition as last year. There was talk, for example, of green architecture, liquid-propellant rockets, and the examination of the most modern thermal insulation materials and their carbon footprint.

The Scientific Student Conference (TDK) of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen (DE MK) was attended by both full-time and correspondence students in MSc and BSc courses. Ákos Lakatos, head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Facilities Engineering of the Faculty of Engineering, and chairman of the Faculty TDK, said: that compared to last year, the number of applications almost doubled, which meant almost 50 theses. This number is outstanding compared to recent years, approaching the faculty record.

A total of 11 in the two architecture sections, 7 in the mechanical engineering section, 8 in the mechatronics and vehicle engineering section, 8 in the two building mechanical and facility engineering sections together, 4 in the technical management section, while in the environmental engineering and construction engineering section, 7 presented their results. Ten presented their work in English.

It was a reason to be happy that the students presented an extremely wide spectrum of technical sciences. There was talk, for example, of green architecture, the use of materials and forms of playgrounds and urban public spaces of the socialist era, the future of office architecture, liquid-propellant rockets, the driving dynamics simulation possibilities of electric-powered passenger vehicles, virtual production for use in industrial production units, and there was also a paper that he also dealt with the examination of the most modern thermal insulation materials and their carbon footprint

– explained Ákos Lakatos.

The management of the Faculty of Engineering recognized the students who achieved positions at the TDK on Friday with Gold, Silver and Bronze Certificates of Recognition for Scientific Student Work, which will be presented at the graduation ceremony.

Two civil engineering students also received special prizes, which were offered by the Energy Section of the Hungarian Chamber of Engineering and a design office. In addition, the authors of theses placed based on the decision of the evaluation committees won the right to participate in the National Scientific Student Conference to be held in 2025 at the Faculty of Engineering.

The detailed results of the Faculty of Engineering TDK are available here.