The large-scale road repairs continues a section of Mikszáth Kálmán utca in Debrecen

Katalin Bordásné Gyuris, the local government representative of the area, reported on the details during a press conference on November 27, 2023, at the site.

As she said, within the framework of the Debrecen2030 program, large-scale road renovation works will continue in the city in November. The goal is to replace aged asphalt layers and, if necessary, local structural repairs – in order to improve the quality of traffic and make it safer.

Similar work has also been taking place on the section of Mikszáth Kálmán utca between Bolyai utca and Thomas Mann utca for a few days. This section of Mikszáth Kálmán utca will be renewed over a length of nearly 200 meters. The works began with the demolition of the curb, asphalt milling, then local structural repairs, leveling of the channel eyes, and finally the spreading of the asphalt wear layer. The cost of the investment is HUF 38 million gross, which the city government provides from its own resources. The works will take a few more weeks, but the contractor aims to finish them by December 22, depending on the weather conditions.

The representative requested that the residents of the section of Mikszáth Kálmán utca affected by the investment should not drive out of habit, but in accordance with the indications of the signs regulating the temporary traffic order, and asked for their patience during the works.

Katalin Bordásné Gyuris also mentioned that several similar investments have taken place in her constituency in recent years. Thus, in 2020-2021, all the passage stairs between the buildings on the odd-numbered side of Cívis utca, and between 2021 and 2023, almost all the passageways on the even-numbered side of Görgey utca, were renewed. Cívis utca 5-7. the sidewalk opposite No. 1 – running in the direction of Mikszáth Kálmán utca, towards the tram line – was made barrier-free, the sidewalk section between Poroszlay út 112 and Mikszáth Kálmán utca 85, part of the sidewalk on the even side of Dóczy József utca, and a short section of the A section of the sidewalk on the even side of Poroszlay út has also been renovated in recent years.

(Debrecen City Hall)