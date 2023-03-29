Building regulations were amended because of the building planned for the former Délibáb Store

Shops, restaurants, apartments and an underground garage would be created by developing the area of the former Délibáb Department Store. The general assembly in Debrecen also amended the local government decree on the local building regulations and the settlement structure plan to transform its territory.

The extension is related to the development of the area bounded by Böszörményi út – Békessy Béla utca – Mikszáth Kálmán utca – Thomas Mann utca – Bolyai utca, i.e. the area of the former Délibáb Store.

Among the goals of settlement development and settlement is the development of basic institutional care in the area by establishing a commercial and service function, as well as the development of the residential area by building apartments – read the summary of the general assembly.

As a result of the planned demolition and construction, shops, restaurants and apartments will be built with the multi-level underground garage necessary to serve the functions.

 

