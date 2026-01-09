Busy weekend ahead for DEAC teams with home fixtures and away challenges

The University of Debrecen’s ice hockey team continues its campaign at home. The men’s volleyball team and the women’s futsal team will also play on home ground. The basketball team travels to Körmend, while the women’s volleyball team heads to Szolnok.

Ice Hockey

The DEAC ice hockey team will have the chance to prove itself in the Erste Liga in a match broadcast by M4 Sport: on Sunday from 5:30 p.m., Budapest Jégkorong Akadémia HC will visit the Debrecen Ice Rink. Artyom Vaszjunyin’s team last shocked supporters by losing 8–2 to FEHA19 in the return leg of the Hungarian Cup after leading 4–0, thus missing out on the Final Four. As a result, the squad will be eager to bounce back.

Basketball

On Saturday from 6 p.m., the DEAC basketball team will visit EGIS Körmend in Round 16 of the NB I/A championship. In their first away league match of the year, the Debrecen side can test itself against one of its direct rivals, arriving in the Vas County stronghold on the back of a valuable victory.

Volleyball

The DEAC men’s volleyball team has found its rhythm in the TippmixPro Men’s NB I Extraliga regular season. Antal Fodor’s team has won its last three league matches and now sits in sixth place in the standings. The winning streak could continue on Saturday from 6 p.m. in a home match against MEAFC at the DESOK.

The DEAC women’s volleyball team continues its campaign in the upper bracket of the NB II Eastern Group at the Tiszavirág Arena against Szolnoki SPC. The match will be played on Saturday from 4 p.m.

Futsal

The first leg of the fourth-round ties in the Women’s Futsal Hungarian Cup will be held on Sunday. From 3 p.m., DEAC will host Gyulai Amazonok at the DESOK, with the return leg scheduled for February 8.