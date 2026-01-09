Minus 25 degrees Celsius were measured at dawn in Hungary

We are past the coldest night of the current winter season; temperatures below minus 20 degrees Celsius were recorded at several measuring stations – HungaroMet Zrt. announced on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

According to the infographic attached to the post, the lowest temperature on Friday dawn was recorded in Szécsény, in Nógrád County, where minus 25 degrees Celsius was measured. In Mihálygerge, minus 23.9 degrees were recorded, in Zabar minus 23.5 degrees, and in Lénárddaróc, in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County, minus 23 degrees Celsius.

