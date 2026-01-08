Members of the Student Government of the University of Debrecen help ensure safe traffic on campus by shoveling snow

Members of the Debrecen University Students’ Union (DEHÖK) took part in removing snow cover and clearing slippery pavements in the area of the Clinical Centre, around the Pediatric Emergency Centre and the Emergency Clinic. On Wednesday, ten DEHÖK members assisted the work of professionals from UD Praktika, who are also responsible for eliminating snow-related obstacles.

In recent days, heavy snowfall reached the Debrecen area, as a result of which large-scale efforts began to remove snow-related hazards on the premises of the University of Debrecen. Eighty-five employees of UD Praktika Nonprofit and Public Benefit Ltd., which is responsible for maintaining the university’s parks and green areas, are continuously working across the university’s campuses to clear snowdrifts and clean sidewalks, parking areas and busy road sections.

Due to the recent snowfall, both human and mechanical resources were needed simultaneously at several locations to maintain safe and uninterrupted traffic on the university campuses. UD Praktika Nonprofit and Public Benefit Ltd. is on full standby, both day and night, closely monitoring weather forecasts and responding to the situation as effectively as possible.

Members of the Debrecen University Students’ Union also joined the snow removal efforts. On Wednesday, several DEHÖK representatives took up snow shovels and cleared sidewalks at the Clinical Centre, the Pediatric Emergency Centre and near the Emergency Clinic. In addition, they shoveled snow along pedestrian routes leading from parking areas to the entrances of the clinics and the centre.

“We at DEHÖK always try to help whenever we are needed. We gladly took on this task, as it is very important that snowfall does not cause problems in the area of the Clinical Centre. I hope we also contributed to ensuring that those visiting the Nagyerdei Campus can move around safely even under the current conditions,” said Sándor Nádudvari, DEHÖK representative and president of the Faculty of Science Students’ Union.

UD Praktika Ltd. staff are prepared for further snowfall expected in the coming days and will continue to tackle the large amount of precipitation using snowploughs and manual labour.

(unideb.hu)