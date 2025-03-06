World-class CT improves patient care at the University of Debrecen

A world-class CT, introduced on Wednesday at the University of Debrecen Clinical Centre, enables safer examinations, and faster, and more accurate diagnoses for patients. This outstanding CT, which is globally renowned for its capabilities, aids in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiology patients, as well as heart and thoracic surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, and oncological surgery. The advanced equipment was made available to the university through a unique financing arrangement.

A new, world-class CT (Revolution™ Apex Elite) has been installed at the University of Debrecen Clinical Centre’s Medical Imaging Clinic. The new CT allows for faster and more accurate diagnosis with the highest resolution available on the market, all while maintaining low radiation exposure.

In the field of radiological imaging, one of the latest technologies in the world can perform heart angiography in one second and a full-body scan in just four seconds.

The device is capable of rotating around the human body in just 0.23 seconds. Thanks to its speed, it can perform a CT scan of the heart and coronary arteries within a single heartbeat, in as little as 0.7 seconds. The X-ray can be used in very short, varying energy pulses during imaging, allowing even the separation of individual tissues. The equipment can also eliminate artifacts caused by metals, which are often a problem in X-ray and CT images. With this equipment, a full-body analysis can be completed in just a few seconds – explained Ervin Berényi, Professor at the University of Debrecen and Director of the Medical Imaging Clinic at the Clinical Centre.

The new device represents cutting-edge technology with exceptional global expertise.

The leadership of the University of Debrecen is committed to providing the most modern equipment for specialists in the country’s largest healthcare institution, the Clinical Centre, to support high-level healthcare. This is particularly important in areas where diagnosis and therapy are closely interconnected, requiring the latest techniques and technological procedures for effective patient care. This new equipment is a tremendous aid in treating the most severe cases. I am confident that this development will be followed by more, in collaboration with our partners – emphasized Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University of Debrecen.

Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Centre, added: The new equipment provides significant support across all clinical specialties.

Among them, I highlight the diagnosis of cardiology, angiological, neurology, neurosurgery, and oncology diseases. I believe that the device will greatly contribute to the continuous development of patient care and diagnostics at the Clinical Centre – pointed out Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Centre at the University of Debrecen.

Thanks to a unique financing arrangement, the world-class CT equipment has begun its operation at the University of Debrecen Clinical Centre’s Medical Imaging Clinic.

At the University of Debrecen, we always strive to address the challenges ahead of us in innovative ways. This development is an example of that, as through a new type of financial arrangement, we are placing the most modern equipment at the service of patients in the Clinical Centre. Thanks to our partners, we are able to lease this exceptional CT equipment under flexible financing terms – informed Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen.

The innovative CT device was developed by GE HealthCare specialists with the needs of radiologists, patients, and technicians in mind.

We are pleased that GE HealthCare’s cutting-edge technology will support efficient patient care in the region. The user-friendly scanner is easy to operate, so more time and attention can be focused on the patient. The excellent diagnostic image quality allows for faster and more accurate diagnoses by specialists, while the fast rotation speed, lower noise levels, and lower dose technology provide a safe procedure for patients – said Jutas Szvilen Földvári, Managing Director of GE HealthCare for Central and Eastern Europe.

The device has been leased to the university under a seven-year lease agreement.

We are delighted to have successfully completed our first large-scale project in collaboration with the University of Debrecen. The leasing of this high-tech equipment represents a significant advancement in diagnostic opportunities for both patients and doctors, and may also lay the groundwork for utilizing our complex services beyond the equipment lease – explained Gábor Széll, CEO of Medical Rental Healthcare Equipment Services Ltd.

Judit Vály, CEO of Euroleasing Ltd., added: She is confident that there will be opportunities to collaborate with the university and Medical Rental in acquiring additional equipment in the future.

Given the key role of modern diagnostics in prevention, as a financier, we place a special emphasis on helping healthcare providers acquire and apply the most innovative tools through reliable, fast, and flexible financing products – said Judit Vály, CEO of Euroleasing Ltd.

The new equipment will be used to examine approximately 13,000 to 15,000 patients annually at the University of Debrecen Clinical Centre.

(unideb.hu)