Ice Disco Special Edition by ESN – A night of skating and music at the Ice Hall

Get ready for a unique ice skating experience with a special twist! Join the ESN on Saturday, March 8, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Jégcsarnok (Ice Hall) for an exciting Ice Disco event.

If you’re interested in participating, simply fill out the registration form here by Wednesday, March 6, at 12:00 PM. Signing up is essential for securing discounted group tickets and skate rentals if we have more than 15 attendees. Plus, it’s a public skating session, so you’ll enjoy the fun with others at the rink.

Important Details:

: Please arrive at . We’ll collect the entrance fee and buy tickets together, aiming to get on the ice by . If you’re running late, you’re still welcome to join, but you’ll need to purchase a ticket at a slightly higher price. Transport: Public transport is highly recommended! The following buses stop near the venue: 12, 22, 22Y, 25, 25Y, 125, 125Y, 19.

Ticket and Skate Rental Prices:

: Available for 500 HUF, with a 1000 HUF refundable deposit Cash: Please bring exact cash for ticket and skate rental purchases!

Dress Code:

Dress warmly! If you have stretchy trousers, bring them along for comfort.

Gloves are mandatory for everyone, so don’t forget to pack them! 🧤

This is your chance to enjoy ice skating with music, so don’t miss out on this fantastic event. Register now and prepare for a fun evening at the Jégcsarnok!

Facebook event.