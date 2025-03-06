Ice Disco Special Edition by ESN – A night of skating and music at the Ice Hall

Get ready for a unique ice skating experience with a special twist! Join the ESN on Saturday, March 8, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Jégcsarnok (Ice Hall) for an exciting Ice Disco event.
If you’re interested in participating, simply fill out the registration form here by Wednesday, March 6, at 12:00 PM. Signing up is essential for securing discounted group tickets and skate rentals if we have more than 15 attendees. Plus, it’s a public skating session, so you’ll enjoy the fun with others at the rink.
Important Details:
- Arrival Time: Please arrive at 5:30 PM. We’ll collect the entrance fee and buy tickets together, aiming to get on the ice by 5:50 PM. If you’re running late, you’re still welcome to join, but you’ll need to purchase a ticket at a slightly higher price.
- Transport: Public transport is highly recommended! The following buses stop near the venue: 12, 22, 22Y, 25, 25Y, 125, 125Y, 19.
Ticket and Skate Rental Prices:
- Student Ticket: 2000 HUF (or 1800 HUF for group tickets)
- Skate Rental: 1500 HUF (or 1000 HUF for group rentals)
- Lockers: Available for 500 HUF, with a 1000 HUF refundable deposit
- Cash: Please bring exact cash for ticket and skate rental purchases!
Dress Code:
- Dress warmly! If you have stretchy trousers, bring them along for comfort.
- Gloves are mandatory for everyone, so don’t forget to pack them! 🧤
This is your chance to enjoy ice skating with music, so don’t miss out on this fantastic event. Register now and prepare for a fun evening at the Jégcsarnok!