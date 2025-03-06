Adoption in the service of nature – Fórum Debrecen renews its partnership with Debrecen Zoo

Since its opening, Fórum Debrecen, the region’s leading shopping center, has collaborated with Zoo Debrecen on numerous projects—from science exhibitions to the Galiba Festival fashion show, bridging the city center and the heart of the Big Forest.

Beyond offering a stunning selection of global brands, Fórum Debrecen plays a key role as a central cultural and entertainment hub. The shopping center is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility, actively contributing to the preservation of nature’s diversity. Taking this partnership to a new level, it has launched an initiative involving its visitors: a social media vote to choose an animal resident of Zoo Debrecen for official adoption by the shopping center.

The contest generated enormous excitement, with dedicated fan groups forming around the three nominated animals—the “Panda Squad,” the “Capy-friends,” and the “Alpaca Adventurers”—each rallying support to secure victory for their favorite. In a tight race, the red panda Pandita, representing the “Panda Squad,” emerged as the most popular choice.

“The enthusiasm and engagement surrounding the vote exceeded all our expectations. That’s why we ultimately decided to adopt all three animals, which means providing financial support for their well-being,” shared Ajtony Átányi, the center manager.

As the newest main sponsor of Zoo Debrecen, Fórum Debrecen is now contributing to the care of alpacas, capybaras, and red pandas, while also supporting environmental enrichment projects and the expansion of the capybara family.

(Zoo Debrecen)