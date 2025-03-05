Bird paradise on Simonyi Street in Debrecen

One of Debrecen’s wonderful natural treasures is the bird paradise located on Simonyi Street, which serves as a home to the city’s birdlife. It provides shelter to many rare and common bird species that nest, feed, and rest in the area’s natural habitats.

The area allows visitors to observe the behavior and life of the birds while enjoying the fresh air and peaceful environment. The colorful world of birds and the beauty of nature offer different experiences throughout the year. During the spring months, with the arrival of migrating birds, new life greets the Simonyi area.

Thus, the bird paradise on Simonyi Street offers a unique experience not only for nature enthusiasts but for all age groups, contributing to the preservation of Debrecen’s natural heritage. It plays an outstanding role among the city’s green spaces and rightfully deserves to be called one of the paradises for bird and nature lovers.