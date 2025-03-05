Discover the beauty of the Hungarian language – join the ESN language course

Are you ready to take on the challenge of learning one of the most unique and fascinating languages in the world? Whether you’re completely new to Hungarian or looking to refine your skills, this Hungarian Language Class is the perfect opportunity to dive in!

Event Details:

📅 Date: March 6

⏰ Time: 5 PM

📍 Location: Learning Center, Room 0.07

This interactive and engaging class is designed for all levels – from absolute beginners taking their first steps to those who want to improve their pronunciation and fluency. No need to feel nervous! The class focuses on learning together in a fun and friendly environment, making sure that every participant feels welcome and encouraged.

Expect dynamic exercises, practical conversations, and plenty of opportunities to practice speaking Hungarian in a supportive and social setting. Whether you’re here for academic reasons, personal interest, or just love learning new languages, this is your chance to immerse yourself in Hungarian culture and communication.

Why Join?

✅ Learn useful phrases and expressions

✅ Practice pronunciation with native speakers

✅ Boost your confidence in speaking Hungarian

✅ Meet fellow language enthusiasts and make new friends

