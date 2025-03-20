Dogs can now travel for free on DKV routes starting in April

If the city council approves it at next week’s meeting, dogs will be able to travel for free on public transport in Debrecen starting in April. DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. has made it possible for all dogs to travel for free on the company’s buses, trolleybuses, and trams starting from April 1, 2025.

It is important to note that service dogs have always been able to travel for free on DKV Zrt. routes, as the company reminds us in its announcement.

For the safety of passengers and animals, some previous regulations will still remain in effect, even with the free travel option. Dog owners must always have the dog’s vaccination certificate with them when using public transport. On vehicles, dogs must wear a muzzle and be kept on a leash. Small dogs are exempt from this rule, but they must be transported in a closed box or bag in which they cannot escape.

It is also emphasized that a dog owner can only travel with one dog at a time. The passengers transporting dogs are responsible for ensuring that their dogs do not disturb other dogs or passengers.

The company’s goal is to allow more pet owners and their dogs to enjoy the benefits of public transport, thus contributing to making the city more livable. With the introduction of the new regulations, DKV aims to make life easier for dog owners and encourage them to use public transport.

Here are some useful travel tips for pet owners:

Dogs should be gradually accustomed to vehicles, starting with short trips so they get used to the noise and crowds. Owners should always have water with them to hydrate their pets before and after boarding. Reward treats should be given to the dog after getting off the vehicle for good behavior. The dog must always wear a muzzle and leash to ensure the safety of other passengers and avoid any inconvenience.

The company hopes that the new regulations will encourage more dog owners to take advantage of the free travel opportunity.

(DKV)