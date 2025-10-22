Iranian partners donated a handmade silk carpet to the University of Debrecen

The Rouzbeh Scientific Institute from Iran, which has maintained a partnership with the University of Debrecen for over 35 years, has gifted the university a special, handwoven silk carpet depicting the campus. The personal gift was received in a ceremonial setting by Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University, and Attila Jenei, Director of the International Education Coordination Center. The gesture symbolizes the committed and successful cooperation between the two institutions.

The Rouzbeh Scientific Institute has been a reliable partner of the University of Debrecen for more than three decades. A significant number of Iranian students come to Debrecen through the institute’s mediation.

“The future is bright because we build it together,” said Rector Szilvássy at the partner meeting. He emphasized that the university welcomes students from the Middle East not only to its medical, pharmaceutical, and dental programs but also to other fields, including natural sciences.

The Rouzbeh Scientific Institute holds a prominent place among the University’s international partners, having been a dedicated collaborator for 35 years.

“In recent years, more than 1,200 Iranian students have begun their studies at our university thanks to the work of the Rouzbeh Scientific Institute and its founders, the late Abbas Rouzbahani and his wife, Afsaheh Rouzbahani. From the beginning, their work went beyond student recruitment. Through their dedicated efforts, students received not only professional but also personal support,” highlighted Attila Jenei, Director of the International Education Coordination Center.

“The University of Debrecen and Hungary have become almost a second home for me, and my children also study here. Through this 35-year professional relationship, I can say that the university plays a defining role in our lives. For my late husband, it was important to mark his dedication to the university with a small Persian souvenir as a farewell gesture,” said Afsaheh Rouzbahani.

The institute’s director presented Rector Szilvássy with the handwoven silk carpet and indicated that the Middle Eastern organization intends to continue supporting and strengthening the University of Debrecen’s international partnerships.

Reflecting on the early days of the partnership, János Szőllősi, Professor Emeritus at the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Biology, emphasized that the work of the Rouzbeh Scientific Institute and its founders significantly contributed to the establishment of the university’s current international student body, which now exceeds 7,600 students.

“For Iranian students, Afsaheh Rouzbahani is not just a contact person but someone they can turn to with trust for any question. Since 1990, she has personally accompanied newly admitted students to Hungary, facilitating their integration and assisting with administrative and daily matters,” added Szőllősi.

Currently, the University of Debrecen hosts 317 Iranian students, the majority of whom arrived through the cooperation of the Rouzbeh Scientific Institute.

