Warm meal distribution for Debrecen’s needy this October

Debrecen’s Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete will once again welcome guests for a warm meal on the last Sunday of October 2025, continuing its mission of compassion and community support. Reflecting Pope Francis’s words from 17 November 2024, “When I give alms, do I touch the poor man’s hand and look into his eyes? Brothers, let us not forget: the poor cannot wait!”, the association aims to bring both nourishment and care to those in need.

The meal distribution will take place on Sunday, 26 October 2025, from 10:30 to 11:30 at Petőfi Square, in front of the underpass, Debrecen. Due to limited resources, only 150 guests can be served, and numbered tickets will be distributed from 09:00 on the same day.

The association warmly invites all who wish to help, whether through volunteering or financial contributions. Donations of non-perishable foods, fruits, potatoes, cooking oil, cleaning supplies, sweets, cakes, or children’s toys are especially welcome. Local businesses, restaurants, bakeries, and food shops are encouraged to join this effort.

Senior citizens attending are asked to bring proof of their pension, either the official notice for 2025 or their latest personalized postal slip. The association also plans to support small pensioners in Debrecen with modest assistance before Christmas, requesting generous citizens to consider donating part or all of HUF 30,000 vouchers for this purpose.

Those wishing to contribute can contact the association at +36 30 9841 963 or bring donations directly to Petőfi Square on the day of distribution. Contributions can also be made via bank transfer:

Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete

Polgári Bank ZRT, account: 612 00261-11059802

Reference: ételosztás, 2025 or kisnyugdíjasok támogatása

The association invites media representatives to cover the event and share this message of solidarity. The warmth, kindness, and generosity shown at these gatherings highlight timeless human values, especially needed in today’s society.

Debrecen, 21 October 2025

Tukoráné Kádár Ibolya

President, Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete

Photos from the September 2025 meal distribution illustrate the community’s generosity and joy.