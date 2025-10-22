ECDC Urges Vaccination and Precautionary Measures as Europe Faces Respiratory Virus Season

As Europe enters the autumn and winter months, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warns that respiratory infections could significantly impact vulnerable populations, including young children, older adults, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic conditions. These groups face a higher risk of hospitalisation and death, while healthcare systems may experience added pressure during widespread outbreaks. Vaccination remains a key tool to prevent severe respiratory diseases caused by influenza, RSV, COVID-19, and pneumococcal pneumonia.

ECDC Senior Epidemiologist Bruno Ciancio emphasises that infections spread not only in communities but also in hospitals and medical settings. Immunising healthcare workers and at-risk populations, alongside strict infection prevention measures, can save thousands of lives. Individuals outside these groups can also contribute by staying home and avoiding close contact when symptomatic.

Influenza continues to cause millions of infections and tens of thousands of deaths annually in Europe, yet vaccination coverage remains below the 75% EU target for both vulnerable groups and healthcare workers. Last season, only Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, and Sweden met or approached the target, while coverage among healthcare workers was even lower, at a median of 32%. Vaccinating children protects them from severe influenza, particularly those under five, and most EU/EEA countries recommend influenza vaccination for children.

RSV remains a major concern, causing an estimated 250,000 hospitalisations in children and 160,000 in older adults each year. Several EU countries have implemented RSV vaccination programmes for pregnant women and older adults, and long-acting monoclonal antibodies are available for high-risk groups such as newborns.

SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate year-round, with older adults and individuals with chronic conditions recommended to receive vaccination to prevent severe illness. Pneumococcal pneumonia also poses a high risk for older individuals, yet over 70% of those aged 65 and above remain unprotected.

In addition to vaccination, ECDC stresses the importance of hygiene measures, including handwashing, respiratory etiquette, home isolation when sick, and ventilating indoor spaces. Pregnant women, older adults, and parents of young children are encouraged to consult healthcare providers about protecting against RSV, influenza, and COVID-19. Clinicians should also consider early antiviral treatment for high-risk influenza patients, and healthcare workers are urged to remain up to date with vaccinations to protect themselves, patients, and the functioning of healthcare systems throughout the winter.

Monoclonal antibodies, laboratory-made proteins that mimic natural immune defenses, are available to help high-risk individuals prevent or mitigate severe viral infections.

(ecdc.europa.eu)

