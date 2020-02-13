ECB publishes Consolidated Banking Data for end-September 2019

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on ECB publishes Consolidated Banking Data for end-September 2019

 

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published the Consolidated Banking Data (CBD) with reference to end-September 2019, a dataset of the European Union (EU) banking system compiled on a group consolidated basis.

The quarterly CBD cover relevant information required for the analysis of the EU banking sector, comprising a subset of the information that is available in the end-year dataset. The end-September 2019 data refer to 380 banking groups and 2,777 stand-alone credit institutions operating in the EU (including foreign subsidiaries and branches), covering nearly 100% of the EU banking sector balance sheet. This dataset includes an extensive range of indicators on profitability and efficiency, balance sheets, liquidity and funding, asset quality, asset encumbrance, capital adequacy and solvency. Aggregates and indicators are published for the full sample of the banking industry.

Large reporters apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on supervisory reporting of the European Banking Authority (EBA), while some smaller reporters may apply national accounting standards. Accordingly, aggregates and indicators may also cover data based on national accounting standards, depending on the availability of the underlying items.

A few revisions to past data are disclosed together with the end-September 2019 data.

For media queries, please contact Philippe Rispal, tel.: +49 69 1344 5482.

Notes

ecb.europa.eu

Related Posts

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 30 August 2019

Nagy Sándor

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 21 June 2019

Nagy Sándor

Meeting highlights from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) 23-26 April 2019

Nagy Sándor

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Vezér utca

flat for rent
150 000 Ft

Debrecen, Csapó utca

80 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Debrecen, Hatvan utca - Homy flat in the Center

46 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *