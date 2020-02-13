Hungarians Find Increasing Risks in Cyberspace

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarians’ perception of dangers in cyberspace increased last year after the improvements in previous years, according to Microsoft’s Digital Civility Index of cyberspace security and well-being, which rose to 77 last year from 72 in 2018. Higher figures indicate lower cyber security.

The under-18s are especially exposed to dangers online. However, the latest survey found that young people are more willing to turn to adults or their parents if they feel exposed to risk online, with 89% of Hungarian respondents saying they would know whom to turn to with a problem. “We see that kids negotiate cyberspace boldly,” Microsoft Hungary’s marketing director Gabriella Csanák said. “Adults, however, have the task of preparing them for the dangers they face.”

The survey found that unsolicited sexual approaches, fake news, online scams and verbal harassment were the chief problems for Hungarian internet users.

