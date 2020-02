In order to protect patients, a partial visit ban was ordered from Friday at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center due to the influenza outbreak.

Due to the influenza outbreak, visits are banned to the Department of Transplantation, Onchaematology, Obstetrics and Intensive Care, and the Department of Pulmonary and Pediatric Medicine from Friday, February 14th.

At Kenézy Gyula University Hospital, the restriction still applies.

Source: www.debreceninap.hu