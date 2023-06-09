A taste of the three days of the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival

The Debrecziner Gourmet Festival welcomes visitors with more than 30 exhibitors this year on the first summer weekend of the school holidays, between June 16-18. under the lush canopies of the Big Forest.

Fine restaurants and bistros, patisseries, breweries and coffee roasters present themselves at the gastro festival with the support of MASTERGOOD, with their offerings and menus evoking summer memories put together for this occasion. The threads of the gastro-map, connecting caterers from different parts of Hungary, converge in Debrecen again this year. The purpose of the dishes prepared in the theme of summer memories is for the chefs to break down the already well-known, familiar summer dishes into ingredients and flavor elements, and then prepare them in such a way that the visitors have a real “eureka” experience.

The chef’s offers:

The LEVES and Borsod Burger (Miskolc)

The Leves has been operating in the county seat of Borsod for 10 years. And Borsod Burger has been pushing the county’s favorite burgers for 5 years! In between family, the collaboration of two well-established restaurants, in one stop, on the main street of Miskolc! Only youthful, bubbling and energetic, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, burgers or a party, everything with full dedication and love just for you…

Soups…:

– Raspberry: (cold raspberry cheesecakes soup, rosemary, sour cherry foam)

– Green bean: (cold and leavened green bean gazpacho, homemade kefir)

– Goulash: (steaming wild eastern beef goulash soup made in a jug)

…and Burgers:

– Zemplén Summer: (homemade bun, smoked mayo with ratatouille, Angus beef patty straight from Megyaszó, pickles, ripened cheese from Tarcal)

– Mangalitsa: (homemade bun, garlic sour cream, cucumber salad with zucchini, grilled mangalica from Geszely)

– Vegetarian Cheese Steak: (homemade bun, Blueberry onion cream, grilled heart salad, grilled camembert steak from Zemplén, ruccola with truffle oil)

Rutin