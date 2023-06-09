A taste of the three days of the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival

The Debrecziner Gourmet Festival welcomes visitors with more than 30 exhibitors this year on the first summer weekend of the school holidays, between June 16-18. under the lush canopies of the Big Forest.
Debrecziner Gourmet Festival 2023: here is the detailed program
Fine restaurants and bistros, patisseries, breweries and coffee roasters present themselves at the gastro festival with the support of MASTERGOOD, with their offerings and menus evoking summer memories put together for this occasion. The threads of the gastro-map, connecting caterers from different parts of Hungary, converge in Debrecen again this year. The purpose of the dishes prepared in the theme of summer memories is for the chefs to break down the already well-known, familiar summer dishes into ingredients and flavor elements, and then prepare them in such a way that the visitors have a real “eureka” experience.
The chef’s offers:
The LEVES and Borsod Burger (Miskolc)
The Leves has been operating in the county seat of Borsod for 10 years. And Borsod Burger has been pushing the county’s favorite burgers for 5 years! In between family, the collaboration of two well-established restaurants, in one stop, on the main street of Miskolc! Only youthful, bubbling and energetic, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, burgers or a party, everything with full dedication and love just for you…
Soups…:
– Raspberry: (cold raspberry cheesecakes soup, rosemary, sour cherry foam)
– Green bean: (cold and leavened green bean gazpacho, homemade kefir)
– Goulash: (steaming wild eastern beef goulash soup made in a jug)
…and Burgers:
– Zemplén Summer: (homemade bun, smoked mayo with ratatouille, Angus beef patty straight from Megyaszó, pickles, ripened cheese from Tarcal)
– Mangalitsa: (homemade bun, garlic sour cream, cucumber salad with zucchini, grilled mangalica from Geszely)
– Vegetarian Cheese Steak: (homemade bun, Blueberry onion cream, grilled heart salad, grilled camembert steak from Zemplén, ruccola with truffle oil)
Rutin
Gastronomy without compromises.
The restaurant was opened by Fanni Pallag and Dávid Pallag in December 2020, during the pandemic. Within a short period of time, the restaurant became one of the most beloved new progressive “author’s kitchen” concepts of 2022. It is a friendly and refined bistro in the interpretation of young chefs, Dávid Pallag and Tamás Botos. The philosophy of the kitchen definitely follows the progressive trend, with a focus on using local ingredients, but the solutions and the way the dishes are prepared to incorporate modern and occasionally fusion ideas. The chefs’ perception of a modern bistro kitchen, the well-executed flavors, and the innate gastronomic intuition evident in the dishes confidently set them apart from the average bistro establishments.
– Rutin-style Chicken Paprikash with your life’s dumplings
– “bread with mangalica lard ”
Mangalica Lardo from Nyirmeggyes, wildflower honey, wild garlic shoot sourdough bread
Babka
Middle-Eastern-inspired home-made styled meals with a twist of Budapest. Spicy meats, mezze, cocktails, wine, music and the beloved big table. Let’s bring this atmosphere to Debrecen!
– Currys-mango chicken salad with spicy rice pilaf, small farmer’s greens
– Grilled lamb kebab, pistachio labneh with cream cheese and tomato-eggplant chutney, fresh pita
– Babka ice cream – vanilla ice cream with babka crumbs, crunchy tahini and orange blossom chocolate syrup
Wellington Coffee & Pie
Other than tough rugby, the Kapa Haka, heavenly sauvignon blanc and the LOTR movies, two good things come from New Zealand: specialty coffee, notably the flat white, and the sumptuous hot pies filled with savory goodness. Wellington Coffee & Pie is the ambassador of Kiwi cuisine in Hungary, baking authentic pies from prime ingredients. Each of these palm-sized pies is a meal on its own. The cozy coffee and pie shop in the heart of Debrecen serves a typical English-style café fare with specialty coffee roasted in-house, a broad selection of unique desserts and fine New Zealand wine.
Menu
- Venison and sweet potato pie with rosehip jam
- Wild mushroom and tarragon pie with truffle mayo
- Butter chicken pie with date and tamarind chutney
- Gooseberry and cranberry crumble with pistachio, pine nuts and Hokey Pokey ice cream
Drinks
- Cold brew
- Cold brew tonic
- Ice latte
- Iced chai latte
- Masala chai
Lemonade:
- Orange-mint
- Cardamom-lavender
- Chili-ginger
- Pine soda with juniper
Jardin Cukrászda
Jardin is a little bit of Paris in the heart of Debrecen
We adore modern French pastry which means light, airy desserts with a simple but stunning look, exciting textures and interesting flavor combinations for us.
We use all the French pastry technologies to prepare mono desserts, choux, laminated and croissant doughs. We don’t compromise when we choose ingredients. We only use the highest quality chocolates, fruits and dairy products. We try to work in a sustainable way and therefore we prefer working with local farmers.
– Strawberry cake: my mother’s classic summer treat in Jardin style. Vanilla sponge, strawberry matured in sour cream, strawberry coulis, sour cream mousse, fresh strawberry, and strawberry veil.
– Mais bitte: corn, caramel, blueberry. Corned crispy, caramelized chocolate ganache with miso, corn mousse and cream, blueberry cream, jam and sponge.
– Banana split: vanilla ice cream, caramelized banana jam, baked banana, vanilla mousse, cocoa crumble, cocoa tuille, banana bread
Hübris Beer
The hübris is a Hungarian-owned small-scale brewery, which is still run by the founding brewing masters. The brewery with a 2000 liter brewhouse is located in Székesfehérvár, on the Váralja row, where we brew our craft beers of craft quality, but not craft at all.
Craft beer minus craft.
We believe that good quality is not a question of quantity. We believe it is possible to take the science of brewing to the highest level on a factory scale.
Our goal is to change the misconceptions about the concept of good beer and awaken the mass demand for quality beer consumption. Good beer should be for everyone! The core values of our beers are simplicity, simplicity, humor and style.
The entire gastronomic palette is available on the website of the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival.